Watch Video: Kangana Ranaut claims BMC raided her office in Mumbai

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has raided her newly-constructed office in the city.

Kangana made the allegation on her verified Twitter account, adding that BMC officials also used foul language against her.

"They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like,' woh jo madam hai uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga'. I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property," she tweeted.

Along with tweet, Kangana posted a video of a few men at her office premises. Have a look at her tweet right here:

And here was her another tweet:

The actress has denied any illegal involvement in the construction of her office.

"I have all the papers, BMC permissions.. nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure," Kangana added.

Kangana courted controversy last week when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders. Sena MP Sanjay Raut advised her against returning to Mumbai.

The actress is currently spending time at her Manali home in Himachal Pradesh, and is scheduled to return on September 9. She has been provided Y-category security.

