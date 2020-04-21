Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 10 lakh towards daily wage workers of Thalaivi

Before the lockdown, Kangana Ranaut was working on wrapping up shooting of Thalaivi, in which she will play Tamil Nadu's former CM, Amma Dr. J. Jayalalitha. The film is being directed by Vijay and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

However, since due to COVID 19 and subsequent lockdown, all shoots are on a standstill. In this difficult time, the actor has stepped up to help the film federation employees and daily wage staff associated with the film. Ms Kangana Ranaut has come forward to donate Rs 5 Lakhs towards Film Employees Federation of South India's (FEFSI UNION) COVID 19 Relief Funds, and also Rs. 5 Lakhs for the daily wage workers of the film Thalaivi.

Earlier, the actress had also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to inform about her contribution. "Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family", she tweeted.

Not only Kangana but her entire family has made a contribution to fight the Covid 19 pandemic that has created havoc in the entire nation. Her mother Asha Ranaut has given up her one month's pension.

