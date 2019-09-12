Kangana Ranaut: Dhaakad belongs in same space as Resident Evil

Come January, Kangana Ranaut will begin prep for her first contemporary action film, Dhaakad. To do justice to her mean killing machine act, the actor will train in Krav Maga — the military self-defence form that was originally developed for the Israel Defence Forces — and hand-to-hand combat.

Director Razneesh Ghai, who aims to give Bollywood its first female-led actioner with Dhaakad, has charted out a 45-day training for his leading lady. "Manikarnika was a period film that had Kangana training with swords. But since Dhaakad is a contemporary movie, the style of action is different. She will have to undergo a six-week programme — besides learning hand-to-hand combat and Krav Maga for two weeks each, she will dedicate a fortnight to learn how to use guns. A team of stunt directors from Thailand will train her."



A still from Resident Evil

Currently neck-deep in the prep for Thalaivi that rolls later this year, Ranaut is itching to display her action avatar on the big screen. "Dhaakad is in the same space as Resident Evil," says the actor, drawing parallels with the Hollywood sci-fi action film series, which has the protagonist fighting a multi-national company that surreptitiously deals in biological warfare.

"The movie has several chase sequences and sword fights. I will use all kinds of sophisticated weapons, including some of the latest machine guns. I believe one must pick up new skills for every movie. I don't like to rush into any project as it makes me anxious."

