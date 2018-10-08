Kangana Ranaut: He'd bury his face in my neck and smell my hair

bollywood

Even though Vikas Bahl was married when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day

Vikas Bahl and Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has called out Vikas Bahl who directed her 2014 film, Queen. In a statement, the actor said, "I agree with her [the girl who was sexually assaulted by Bahl and to whom Anurag Kashyap apologised on Saturday for failing]. Even though Vikas was married when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day.

I don't judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes sickness." Kangy added that Bahl partied every night and chided her for sleeping early. She would tell him off "so he was scared of me but when we met socially, he'd bury his face in my neck, hold me tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took great effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He'd say, 'I love how you smell.'" The actor could tell something was wrong with him. "When I supported the girl, he stopped talking to me."

