Kangana Ranaut hosts special screening of Judgementall Hai Kya; see photos

Rangoli Chandel, Asha Chandel with Kangana Ranaut at the film's screening. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/teamkanganaranaut

On Tuesday evening, Kangana Ranaut organised a special screening of her soon to be released film, Judgementall Hai Kya at Sunny Super Sound theatre in Juhu, Mumbai. She donned a silver blingy outfit for the event.

Present at the special screening of Judgementall Hai Kya were personalities like Madhur Bhandarkar, Anand L Rai, Mukesh Chhabra, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Shaailesh R Singh, Prakash Kovelamudi and Kanika Dhillon to name a few. The event was also graced by the presence of Asha Ranaut (mother) and Rangoli Chandel (sister). Right after the screening, there was an air of happiness around the venue where people were seen appreciating the film and Kangana and Rajkummar Rao's stellar acting.

Judgementall Hai Kya traces the journey of Bobby (Kangana), a crazy, irreverent character, who is borderline obsessed with her next-door neighbour, Keshav (Rajkummar). Unlike Bobby, Keshav is overtly 'normal'. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they become prime suspects in a murder.

Though Bobby and Keshav engage in oneupmanship with their own versions of the truth, the audience is thrown into a quandary over whom to trust.

Producer Ekta Kapoor elaborates, "She's irreverent, radical and absolutely wild. As Bobby, Kangana has aced her character. Her oddity is what makes her stand out and that's what we attempt to celebrate. Bobby works on her instincts and you're either with her, or you're questioning her, right till the end. Rajkummar as Keshav is exactly the opposite. He is the happy 'normal' guy and that makes his character fishier. Both Bobby and Keshav compel you to wonder who the real culprit is."

An intriguing thriller, Judgementall Hai Kya promises to encourage everyone to embrace and celebrate their individuality and distinctiveness.

Judgementall Hai Kya, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media And Entertainment, releases on July 26.

