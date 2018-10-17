Kangana Ranaut: I don't get anything without fighting

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut says she would not want her children and loved ones to lead a life full of struggles like hers. The 31-year-old actor, who plays Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, said Monday it has been a tough journey for her.

"Rani Laxmibai had to fight so much. I would not wish that life for anyone I love. Also, I won't want my children to have the kind of life I have had. I don't know why but I have to fight for everything in my life," Kangana told reporters.

"I don't get anything without fighting for it. I am neither proud, nor ashamed, I'm pretty fine with how my life is. But if you ask me if I want this for my children or my loved ones, then no," she added. The actor was speaking at the wrap party of the biopic, directed by Krish.

Kangana took over the project as the original director was unavailable to reshoot the period drama. The actor said initially found the process difficult but later things fell into place. "Every film has its own journey and so does 'Manikarnika'. It's true that there were some problems in the beginning but we are strong and hence we had a chance to celebrate it. We have all struggled a lot to complete the project.

"It's good for me because it was accidental that I had to direct rest of the portions. I was initially taken aback. But when I began the process, I started enjoying it. We were not getting dates of other actors too. But everything has a story behind it. In the end, it has been pretty fine."

