Kangana Ranaut: If NCB enters 'Bullywood', many A-listers would be behind bars

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is vocal about her opinions on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Wednesday made a remark on social media that "if Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bollywood, many A-listers will be behind bars".

The statements from the 'Queen' actor has come after a recent turn in the late actor's death case, where his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats have alleged a new drug angle. The 33-year-old star, possibly hinting at the latest development in the case, tweeted: "If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars. If blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen."

She further tweeted: "Hope @PMOIndiaunder swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood."

In a subsequent tweet, the actor also mentioned that she was also exposed to the "sinister world and drugs".

Recalling her own incidents, the 'Gangster' actor wrote: "I was still a minor. My mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops. When I became successful and got entry into the most famous film parties, I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world of drugs, debauchery and mafia".

Earlier in the day, Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, said that it is a serious matter if the "drug issue" as reported by some media channels is true, and added that it may widen the scope of investigation in the actor's death case.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under several sections including abetment to suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

