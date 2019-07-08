Kangana Ranaut indulges in ugly spat with scribe at Judgementall Hai Kya song launch

bollywood

No stranger to controversies actress Kangana Ranaut engages in a verbal spat at Judgementall Hai Kya song Wakhra launch event in Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut at the song launch. Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani's Instagram account

Actor Kangana Ranaut sparked yet another controversy following a heated argument, and this time it was not a Bollywood A-lister who was at the receiving end of her wrath, but a journalist. The actor got into a heated debate with a PTI journalist who was present at Wakhra song launch event of her upcoming movie Judgementall Hai Kya. She lambasted the reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film 'Manikarnika', which marked her directorial debut.

"You have trashed Manikarnika so badly, how can you think so low?" asked an agitated Kangana. During the event, while Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, her co-star in the film, were interacting with the media and answering their questions, Kangana snapped at the journalist before he could even complete his question, catching him off guard.

"You were bashing Manikarnika. Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism? You called me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism," the 'Queen' actor said, refusing to entertain any question from the journalist.

However, unlike Bollywood celebrities who take their own sweet time to react to the comments the actor makes in front of the media, the journalist was quick to defend himself.

"Kangana, I did not even tweet anything about Manikarnika. You cannot intimidate a journalist because you are in a power position," he said.

The drama did not end there. Kangana then pointed out that the journalist had come to her vanity van and spent three hours there, but ended up writing questionable things following that.

"I have given you interviews before. You came to my van to interview me during Manikarnika. You spent at least three hours there and we had lunch together. But things have changed drastically after that. You had messaged me also, so don't tell me I am trying to intimidate you like a star. Don't make this about star and journalist," she asserted.

The journalist, however, immediately stated that he has never texted her directly and that the interview was organised by an individual handling public relations for the actor. He also clarified that the interview lasted only half an hour.

"If you have the prejudice of twisting whatever I say, I cannot speak to you. That's all I am trying to say here," the actor added.

However, the journalist stood his ground and said, "What I am trying to say here is that it is all a lie. I never text you. "The 32-year-old further accused the media person of "harming" her "brand", to which he argued that he has only 600 followers on Instagram, thereby making him inconsequential.

That's not all. While the actor and the journalist were busy arguing, another reporter snapped at the host of the event for not letting the media do their work properly and constantly interrupting the question and answer session.

'Judgementall Hai Kya' is slated to release on July 26.

