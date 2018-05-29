Kangana Ranaut is Alia Bhatt's fan; Calls her 'crowned queen'

All this while, Kangana Ranaut was referred to as the Queen, especially after her 2014 film. Does this mean the actor is relinquishing the crown in favour of Alia Bhatt?



Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt

Kangana Ranaut may be outspoken and competitive but does not shy away from praising her contemporaries. Yesterday, Kangy watched Raazi and was blown away by Alia Bhatt's performance in Meghna Gulzar's film.

Kangana even went on to call Alia Bhatt the "crowned queen" and appreciated the fact that a woman director's work is being greatly celebrated. All this while, Kangana Ranaut was referred to as the Queen, especially after her 2014 film. Does this mean the actor is relinquishing the crown in favour of Alia?

Alia Bhatt has had a good box office run with most of her films and the actor says it has made her more confident about her choices. She has mixed her critically acclaimed turns in "Highway", "Udta Punjab" and "Raazi" with mainstream films like "2 States" and "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania".

Alia's latest film"Raazi" has earned approximately Rs 102 crore at the box office. "As an actor you are never confident but you are always hopeful about it (success of film). I am grateful to the audience for the love. It gives me confidence to pick up more films like this in future," Alia Bhatt said about the film's success.

In the Meghna Gulzar-directed film, Alia played the role of Sehmat Khan, an Indian spy, who marries a Pakistani Army officer, essayed by Vicky Kaushal during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. She has an interesting slate of films lined up including Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", Karan Johar's home production "Kalank" and "Brahmastra" with Ranbir Kapoor.

