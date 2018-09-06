Kangana Ranaut is ready for the battle

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut said that women who are in power get bullied and harassed. Was she talking from her own experience? Let's find out!

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan

Considering Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 is clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi on January 25, the battle lines have been drawn.

In order to spread awareness on the rising crimes against women, Kangana Ranaut said that women need to be awakened because it is the need of the hour. She said that women should be encouraged to speak out "if they feel something" wrong is happening to them.

Stressing on the importance of empowering women, she said, "In India, a woman's upbringing is different from her brother's, and that is the reason when something wrong happens with her; she thinks it is normal and doesn't protest. Therefore, the most important thing these days is to awaken women", the actress added.

But while speaking at a conclave on women's issues in New Delhi, Kangy did not drop any bombshells. She spoke about women in India still being in a bad shape and struggling. She also said that women who are in power get bullied and harassed. Was she talking from her own experience?

The 'Queen' actress gave out the clarion call while speaking at the 'Xin Philanthropy Conference' held in New Delhi on September 5.

