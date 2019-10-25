Kangana Ranaut jets off to Los Angeles for Thalaivi look test keeps fan guessing on her avatar

Kangana Ranaut is one actor who pays attention to every detail in the character she plays. Ever since it was announced that Kangana will be playing Jayalalithaa in a biopic, there was a lot of interest around how the actor would look, especially in the older version.

To get into the look of Jayalalithaa, Kangana will don a never seen before avatar in the film and undergo a complete transformation. The team is going all out to ensure that her look is spot on and to make sure that the film is one of the biggest of 2020.

Hollywood prosthetics expert, Jason Collins, of Captain Marvel fame, has been roped in for the film. A few days ago, pictures of Kangana undergoing fittings of prosthetics had gone viral, and the entire team is now back in LA for the second round of look test.

The Manikarnika star also celebrated Diwali at LA. She was seen celebrating the festival with her sister Rangoli Chandel and the biopic crew. She looked beautiful in a black polka dot dress.

Last month also, Kangana had flown to Los Angeles for the measurements. The extensive measurements for prosthetics are in addition to the Simran actor learning Bharatnatyam and Tamil for Thalaivi. The film will go on floors post-Diwali near Mysore.

After the preparation, we are sure fans are waiting to see Kangana's first look from the film. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. The biopic will be titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Telegu while it will be called 'Jaya' in Hindi. Jayalalithaa served as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years and was an actor before entering politics. The AIADMK leader left countless supporters bereaved when she died in 2016 at the age of 68.

Thalaivi will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and under the same name Thalaivi.

