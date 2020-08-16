Kangana Ranaut mocks Karan Johar and his latest production Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Once again taking a dig at Karan Johar, actress Kangana Ranaut has now commented on the filmmaker's latest production based on Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena, through a poem. Kangana first slammed the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl via tweets posted by her team.

"So according to Gunjan Saxena Papa Jo movie army officers are just bunch of chauvinists who live debauched lives dancing on Choli ke peeche all night every night and get totally restless to see a woman face with tears of joy. my family is full of Army officers they all live with their families. I hav officers of all Ranks all age groups in my family one thing common among them is they are all Lady charmers, they are trained how to make a lady drink how to hold her hand,how to dance with her, most of my Papa’s uncles and my uncles from army call my Senorita [sic]"

In Papa Jo Army movie officers spot a woman and run away ððð but in reality Armies parties are to die for they host most sophisticated parties with children and women not only they have dress codes for officers even their ladies follow protocals .. ðð (cont) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

She further tweeted, "I want to make a video and review movie mafia and co movie Gunjan Saxena,if they wanted to show bullies in Airforce they could have shown individual personality types but they generalised entire Armed forces,everyone was a jerk including her brother who was also an officer. I have decided against it, it’s too time consuming and Papa Jo and company anyway lying low... if he remains low I will not dissect the film if he does PR drama then I will be forced to make a proper review exposing the anti national racket [sic]"

Mocking Karan Johar, Kangana's team penned down a poem which read: "Karan Johar ke liye shayari arz hai...Humein nationalism ki dukaan chalani hai par deshbhakti nahi dikhani hai. Pakistan se war wali filmein bahut paise kamati hain, Hum bhi banaenge lekin uska villain bhi Hindustani hai. Ab third gender bhi aa gaya army mein lekin Karan Johar tu kab samjhega ek senani sirf senani hai. (A poem for Karan Johar...we want to jump aboard the nationalism bandwagon but won't show patriotism. Films based on war with Pakistan earn money so we will make such films but the villains in these will still be Indian. Now the third gender has also entered the army, when will you understand, Karan Johar, that a soldier is simply a soldier?)"

More tweets by Kangana Ranaut's twitter handle:

All n all GS remains a petty film missing the larger picture and essence of a soldier’s life, proving her opponents right who said we are here to protect Bharat Mata but you are here for equal opportunity, that’s pretty much sums up the film in the end Gunjan wins not India.SAD ! — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Also what is with reluctant desh bhakti, many times Gunjan says in the film’ I don’t love my nation I just want to fly the plane’there was no arc to show she fell in love with the country n how she understood the real meaning of uniform!! All she says,”papa won’t let you down.” https://t.co/rMJOUYFXho — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

It's not just Kangana, but also others who have attacked the film. A hashtag claiming Karan has insulted the Indian Air Force was trending on Twitter on Thursday.

Netizens trolled the filmmaker for the gender bias portrayed in the film, which is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict.

