Kangana Ranaut: Mr Advani complimented me thrice with wonderful direction for Manikarnika

bollywood

Feeling elated and on cloud nine Kangana Ranaut shares, "The feeling is phenomenal

Kangana Ranaut

Versatile Actor and Debutante Director Kangana Ranaut was delighted when after Manikarnika screening in Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, Veteran Leader and Senior Politician and ex-Deputy Prime Minister of India L.K. Advani complimented her direction skills and directorial debut for the film and it was a surreal moment for her.

Feeling elated and on cloud nine Kangana shares, "The feeling is phenomenal. Everyone stood up and clapped at the end. Mr L.K. Advani told me thrice, "Wonderful Direction!". He also noted certain subtle nuances which were unusual when everyone was talking about my performance. Prasoon sir later explained that he'd started his career as a film critic".

Kangana further continued on the same saying that, "It's almost surreal to be accidentally launched as a director this way. I remember discussing my dress code with my sister Rangoli when I first thought of turning director, and when I actually took over the reins I don't recall what I pulled out of the cupboard or what shoes I wore. My hair was a mess, the face was dusty, kuch khaya nahi tha din bhar... All the romanticism flew out of the window and what remained was dedication and diligence to the craft".

Also Read: Had to rework over 50 per cent of the film, says Manikarnika cinematographer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates