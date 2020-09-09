Kangana Ranaut reacts to the BMC demolishing her office: Take everything but my spirit will only rise higher

After the BMC served a notice to Kangana Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, it has now begun demolishing the structure. Kangana herself shared pictures from the scene where the BMC can be seen breaking her office down.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. [sic]"

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Calling it the 'death of democracy', Kangana then shared a few pictures of the police and BMC workers outside her office, Manikarnika Films, in Mumbai.

As the BMC began breaking parts of the structure down, Kangana shared the pictures, saying, "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy [sic]"

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had posted pictures of the caveat filed by the BMC against her, and had called her office her home. "Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger.... GO ON, [sic]" she had tweeted.

Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger .... GO ON ... pic.twitter.com/7MQRQ5h0qO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

In a recent tweet, Kangana also said that her office is not just an office for her, but it's like a 'Ram Mandir'.

Currently, Kangana Ranaut is on her way to Mumbai from her Manali home.

BMC Begins Demolition At #KanganaRanaut's Office at Pali Hill in Bandra



ð½ - @middayshadab pic.twitter.com/Uhho2T8M6K — Mid Day (@mid_day) September 9, 2020

