Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture after a yoga session and she looks radiant

Kangana Ranaut is in Coimbatore to attend the Samyama which is an 8-day intense yoga course consisting of meditation and silence.

Kangana Ranaut during the golden hour, posing next to the lotus pond at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Kangana Ranaut's official team page shared a picture today, of her during the time when she was at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. She can be seen sitting beside a beautiful lotus pond. There is an unusual serenity on Kangana's face which makes her look peaceful yet shine brighter than she usually does.

She attended the Samyama which is an 8-day intense yoga course consisting of meditation and silence. Speaking on how she ended up attending the program, Kangana said, "When I first met Sadhguru after my initiation in the US, he looked at me and said that I should do Samyama, and then I realized that it was like the PhD of Isha universe. But I was very happy with Shambhavi, the 21 minute Kriya which was a part of the inner engineering program. It gave me back my exuberance and energy levels. And I told him I should take it slow, but he insisted that I should."

"So, I started taking advanced levels, and when I started Samyama, I was very scared. People attend this program after 5-6 years of Kadi Sadhana, but for me, it was just one year. And then suddenly, on 5th or 6th day, it just opened up. I am so grateful I did this. It's difficult to explain the experience in words, but before this, Shiva for me was a dimension and something I could mentally understand. But after Samayama, he has unleashed Shiva in me, he has become my breath. When I felt him for the first time, it took me back to my time as a kid I lost him, I could tell this was what was missing from me. I told my mother that I am home, I have found what I lost, and everything makes sense. Something so profound has happened to me, that no amount of success, money, awards, relationships have ever touched me like that."

Kangana Ranaut was clicked at the Airport while heading to Coimbatore. Her airport look was spot-on! Take a look:

