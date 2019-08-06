Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's JudgeMentall Hai Kya screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in Judgementall Hai Kya poster

Director Prakash Kovelmudi's film JudgeMentall Hai Kya, which has received immense critical acclaim, was screened for the ministers at the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan last weekend. The Central Board of Film Certification received a request to from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to arrange a special screening of the much-talked-about film JudgeMentall Hai Kya. The movie was specially screened for the honorable ministers and the other staff members of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 4, 2019.

Interestingly, JudgeMentall Hai Kya was also screened at The Film Division of India's office in Delhi on August 3 for some other political figures and dignitaries. Needless to say, the film received a positive response from all the viewers present at the screening.

JudgeMentall Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the lead has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media and Entertainment. The follows the journey of a crazy, irreverent character Bobby played by Kangana Ranaut, who's borderline obsessed with her next-door neighbour Keshav, portrayed by Rajkummar Rao. While Bobby is crazy, Keshav is overtly 'normal'. Things take a different turn when suddenly there is a murder and they're both the primes suspects of it.

