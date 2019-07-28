Kangana Ranaut: Rangoli does consult me when she writes about my colleagues on social media

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut - controversy's favourite child - on tussles with the media, social media wars courted by sister, calling out wrongdoers and mixing nationalism in arguments

Not one to suffer silently, Kangana Ranaut believes in facing things head-on. After an ugly public spat with a scribe, she sits down with mid-day to explain explain why a personal squabble became a public brawl. The actor, who just released Judgemental Hai Kya, talks about the controversies she courts, mixing personal issues with nationalism and trying to not succumb to public pressure.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

You have, in the past, brazenly called out your colleagues from the industry. Why did you feel the need to pick on a journalist?

People believe money is equivalent to power but I don't think so. If you can influence hundreds, that gives you power. Media is not interested in reporting real issues about environment, water harvesting or social issues. Media refuses to cover events when it is about planting trees or social work because according to them, 'Isme masala nahi hai. Yeh nahi bikta hai. [There is no meat in the news and it won't sell]'. That hurts.

You could have called the journalist and had a private discussion, like you've done in the past. How did this tussle escalate so much?

I am thick-skinned enough to take a joke on myself. I never felt bad when I was being trolled for my English or criticised for a bad performance. Recently, Shobha De wrote something about my film, I messaged and asked her when she was going to watch it. I don't voluntarily get into fights, that's not who I am. After the success of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, we invited the media home for an interaction and the journalist in question [reporter from PTI] was also present. He created a scene because according to him I was late. I asked my manager if I was tardy and was informed that the journalist had just arrived. He refused to talk when I reached out to him. There has been a furore over this one event, which was designed to be candid. Journalists asked me questions like 'Tum mental ho kya? [Are you mental?]' and 'Ye mental wala role would come naturally to you. [Does the role in the film come naturally to you?]' When you remove one clip from an hour long discussion, it would seem like I am at fault. I told the journalist, 'Tum toh dushman ban gaye humare and so on'. I haven't crossed any line and my intention was never to shame him or make him a national villain. I am aware of the consequences my actions can have and hence, I am responsible. At the same time, I don't want him to pin me down on a stage.

You referred to his comments on social media. Isn't an individual entitled to his or her opinion?

It is not a criminal offence to have an opinion, to make fun or mock someone on social media, but then, do not expect respect. If I was a lousy actor, do you think anyone would have given heed to my issues?

It is often observed that you mix personal issues with nationalism.

I don't think so. It didn't bother me when he trolled me on a personal level, but when you mock a martyr [Rani Laxmibai] it becomes a matter of national concern. Everyone has the right to criticise, but there is decorum to do it. You cannot make a joke about national heroes. How am I living up to my reputation, if despite being a public figure I don't call out people when they do something wrong? Actors have guidelines and are crucified for saying the wrong thing, then why are journalists exempt from it.

Saying 'no comments' is always an option, don't you think you could have avoided this controversy/person if you had not engaged in it?

I could have said, 'I won't answer your question', but that would involve explaining to everyone, why'. And when I tried to explain, he started an argument. You have to shake people, up who've lost perspective, especially when you've had a personal rapport with them. I won't feel the need to call out a person, who is incapable of their work. It only comes for a person who I feel has the potential. The media has always been supportive and I know they don't dislike me. However, you cannot deny that there are journalists working under the diktat of other celebrities and public relations agency to tarnish my image. I don't think I have done anything wrong by calling them out. In fact, I am standing up for things that could be a detriment to my career, but I will always do so when I know I am right. Personally, I wear my individuality with a lot of ease but I know several actors have a manufactured image.

There is a perception that you dictate your sister Rangoli on what to tweet. Is there any truth to it?

No, she does it on her own. She is into social media and keeps track of news and what other celebrities have said. She does consult me when she writes about my colleagues and the industry, and at times I censor them (laughs).

During every film release, the topic of discussion revolves more around the controversy rather than your work. Do you feel people no longer wish to talk about your work?

It is a deliberate strategy, which also happened during Tanu Weds Manu: Returns (2015). I had planned preview shows for my friends and colleagues in the industry but no one showed up. Isn't that insulting? Back then I had said, 'these young actors feel threatened to come and watch my film'. People said my performance was the best double role but no one from the industry appreciated it. We all know who won the Best Actress award that year [Deepika Padukone for Piku]. These things don't happen organically and that is precisely what I am fighting for. Is it uncommon for a filmmaker to leave a film mid-way for other commitments? Manikarnika is the third highest grossing women-centric film that has garnered over Rs 150 crore worldwide, but it was beautifully concealed by a section of the media.

After effects of the media fight

When asked if the tussle with media out her in an odd spot with producer Ekta Kapoor and co-star Rajkummar Rao, she said, she doesn't talk on their behalf. "I am sure it's a little unsettling for everyone as they don't know my history with the journalist. They have been co-operative and noticed that it was a deliberate attempt to create a stir."

