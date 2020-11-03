Kangana Ranaut, sister summoned by Mumbai police over social media posts

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for questioning. While Kangana has been called on November 9, Rangoli has to appear on November 10 before the Bandra Police, said lawyer Ravish Zamindar.

These are the second summons to the sisters after they remained absent on October 26-27 for probe in a first information report lodged against them which includes sedition charges, he said.

To the reason for skipping the previous summons, their lawyer had sent a letter to Bandra Police seeking a postponement as the sisters were busy with their brother's wedding then, according to Zamindar.

A court in Mumbai had asked the police to initiate an inquiry against Kangana and Rangoli for allegedly posting "hateful" and "derogatory" statements against a particular community on social media.

Metropolitan magistrate Bhagawat T Zirape had ordered the inquiry, saying that it was necessary in deciding the role of the accused.

The court had asked the police station concerned to submit the inquiry report by December 5.

Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh had approached the court, saying that no action was taken by Amboli police, where he had lodged the complaint against the sisters.

As per the complaint, Rangoli had posted a hate speech on Twitter in April targeting a particular community, following which her account was suspended.

Kangana had later posted a video in support of her sister over her controversial tweets. In the video that was released on various social media platforms, she called a sect of that community as terrorist, the complaint said.

The metropolitan magistrate, after verification of the complaint, said the evidence against the accused was electronic in nature and police inquiry was necessary for proceeding against the accused.

Recently, the Bandra Police had also registered an FIR against Kangana and Rangoli after a local court ordered them to investigate a complaint filed by a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, who accused them of promoting enmity between communities through their remarks.

(With inputs from agency)

