Kangana Ranaut takes off with team to United States for look test of Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has one of the busiest years. After two releases in 2019, and Panga hitting the theatres on Republic Day 2020, the actor has now immersed herself in preparation for her upcoming films, Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

Kangana Ranaut returned from Thailand last evening after attending an event, and has now taken off to Los Angeles in the US with the Thalaivi team, where she will be undergoing various look tests with Hollywood expert Jason Collins, who has worked on Hollywood films like Captain Marvel, Blade Runner 2049, among others. Kangana will be playing superstar and politician Jayalalithaa in the film.

A multi-lingual, Thalaivi is one of the most eagerly anticipated Indian films. Scheduled to go on floors post-Diwali, shooting of the film will start near Mysore. The film was earlier titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Telugu and Jaya in Hindi, but Kangana insisted that due respect must be given to an ancient Indian language like Tamil, and the title Thalaivi should be retained across all three versions. The film is being directed by AL Vijay, and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

