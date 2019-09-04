Kangana Ranaut to shoot a grand retro dance number for Jayalalithaa biopic

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao is all set to ride high with her next project Jayalalithaa biopic. The actress is currently preparing for the awaited Jayalalithaa biopic, which is being directed by AL Vijay, titled Thalaivi. The film has been written by Baahubali & Manikarnika Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Dirrty Picture and Once upon a time in Mumbai Writer Rajat Aroraa.

From the past one week, the actress is time and again spotted attending Bharatnatyam classes regularly, and there is a lot of excitement around what Kangy has in store for the audience. Especially because prior to becoming a politician, Jayalalithaa was also an actress. Not only this, it has now been revealed by the actress spokesperson that Kangana will shoot a grand song for the film with over 100 background dancers.

The song will be choreographed by Gayathri Raghuram, a renowned choreographer from South Indian Film Industry. In accordance with the period the track is set in, the song will have a distinctly retro vibe. Going by her diligent rehearsals looks like Kangana is all set to deliver a song which will set new benchmarks. The actress will be seen next in Panga, which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The team of Kangana Ranaut has also shared the news on social media.

In an interview, a source revealed to mid-day: "Director AL Vijay and the team had refrained from using Thalaivi as the title since they felt that the word would alienate audience beyond the South belt. However, Kangana recently had a word with the makers and pointed out that Bollywood films have often had titles that may not be necessarily Hindi, but have stayed true to the film's milieu."

the source further added: "An example being Kai Po Che (2013), that derived its title from the Gujarati phrase and went wonderfully with the story. The actor told the makers that the Hindi version should bear the same title as the Tamil and Telugu offerings, and suggested that a tagline could be added with 'Jayalalithaa' or 'Jaya' in it so that there is no room for confusion regarding the film's subject. The makers are considering her recommendation."

