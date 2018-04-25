Kangana Ranaut to visit Cannes Film Festival 2018

Kangana Ranaut will be visiting the French Riviera as a representative of Indian cinema



Kangana Ranaut

Word is Kangana Ranaut will be walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival next month. She will be visiting the French Riviera as a representa-tive of Indian cinema. Kangy is known for her always-on-point sartorial game. Watch out Cannes regulars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

Meanwhile, apart from her upcoming films, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Mental Hai Kya, this August, Kangana Ranaut will be seen representing India at the 'Gandhi goes Global' Summit in New Jersey, USA and sharing the stage with world-renowned personalities like Former First lady of United States of America, Michelle Obama and the Media proprietor, Philanthropist, actress and talk Show Host Oprah Winfrey . The motto of the initiative 'Gandhi goes Global' is to spread Gandhian philosophy globally through interactive activities, educational programs, motivational talks and cultural events. The event is scheduled to take place on 18th and 19th August.

