Kangana Ranaut vs Krish! War continues off screen

bollywood

Reports of a fallout between Kangana Ranaut and Krish filled news portals in abundance over the last few months until the actor finally took over as director

Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut

As reports of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi faring well at the BO emerged, news of former director Krish Jagarlamudi asserting that the actor had only helmed a small portion of the film, hit headlines too.

Trade expert Amod Mehra says, "Manikarnika started with a lukewarm response, but witnessed a jump of more than 100 per cent on Saturday and maintained the momentum on Sunday. One ought to give credit to Kangana for making such a bold attempt and being successful at it."

Reports of a fallout between Kangy and Krish filled news portals in abundance over the last few months until the actor finally took over as director. But, only recently, Krish claimed the film was, in fact, his 'baby', and that what he'd directed was gold, which Kangy turned into silver. While Ranaut did not immediately respond to the accusation, sister Rangoli took to social media to back the actor.

"When the studio head saw what [Krish] shot, he refused to give his logo to the film. Team [writers] requested Kangana to take charge of the situation and the studio reimbursed the money, [sic]" Rangoli tweeted.

.....when the studio head saw what was shot he refused to give his logo to that film ... team ( writers) requested Kangana to take charge of the situation and the studio reimbursed more money... @DirKrish ðð» — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 28, 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates