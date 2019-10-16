Kangana Ranaut: Won't act in my productions
Ready to launch her studio in January, Kangana Ranaut shares blueprint of her filmmaking dreams
In 2017, Kangana Ranaut had expressed her wish to foray into production and had subsequently bought property in Pali Hill for her studio, Manikarnika Films. However, she appeared to have hit the pause button on the plan thereafter. Now, Ranaut — more experienced after her successful foray into direction with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi — has fast-tracked her production dreams. The new year will start with the actor-director throwing open the doors of her studio in Khar.
"My office will be ready by January. Simultaneously, we are readying our projects. There are so many good scripts that come my way and the [makers] want me to feature in them. But there is so much new talent that needs to be given a platform. It’s important that these powerful scripts don’t get lost and make it to the big screen," says Ranaut. Her business acumen comes to the fore as she quickly does a round of number-crunching and explains why she will test the waters with small-budget films. "If JudgeMentall Hai Kya was made without me on a budget of Rs 10 crore, it would have been a blockbuster at Rs 40 crore. However, because it was made at nearly Rs 30 crore, it just about broke even. I want to [back] a few small films and see how that goes. Eventually, I may do something on a bigger level. We will also venture into digital entertainment."
Kangana Ranaut turned director with Manikarnika earlier this year
It is not surprising that the actor, who made nepotism the buzzword in Bollywood, is working towards making the industry more inclusive. "I won't be acting in the films that I produce. There is a lot of talent around and I will hire actors who are perfect for the scripts. I will take new talent under my wing and guide them."
So, where does direction fit in the scheme of things? "We will announce my next directorial vehicle soon. I may begin working on it after Dhaakad," she signs off.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
2006: In her debut Gangster, Kangana Ranaut sported her natural curls. She won the hearts of critics and the masses with her strong performance as a woman torn between two men. She also won the best debut award at most of the award functions.
-
2006: When cast in Woh Lamhe as Sana Azeem inspired by Parveen Babi she went all out to become the diva. She carried out this glamorous look very well.
-
2007: After tasting success with back to back hits, Shakalaka Boom Boom was her first flop. It was a complete box-office disaster.
-
2007: Anurag Basu's Life in a... Metro boasted a multi-star cast, but Kangana held her own. Her portrayal of a suicide-prone call centre employee earned her rave reviews. The film was a hit and cemented her position in Bollywood.
-
2008: Cast as a supermodel who destroys her life and career and spirals downwards due to drug abuse in Fashion. Kangana won the National Award for the best-supporting actress. And despite Priyanka Chopra being the lead she walked away with most of the accolades.
-
2009: Raaz - The Mystery Continues again saw Kangana portray a supermodel. This time however her character is haunted by a ghost. The film gave us the chills and was declared a box-office success.
-
2010: After a blink and miss role in Hrithik Roshan's Kites, her next release was Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. She played an actress who is the love interest of a don. The film was a huge success and Kangana looked fabulous in her glamorous avatar.
-
2011: Kangana then surprised everyone by starring opposite R Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu. Her role of a small town bindass girl won her rave reviews and the film was declared a hit.
-
2011: Her next release was the multi-starrer Game in which she played a cop. It was a complete dud, which came and went without a trace.
-
2011: After playing disturbing and serious roles in many films, Kangana tried her hand at comedy. Double Dhamaal saw her in a glamorous role yet again. She played Sanjay Dutt's sister in the comic caper.
-
2011: Rascals and Miley Naa Miley Hum were her next two releases. Both bombed at the box-office.
-
2012: In Tezz, Kangana essayed the role of a housewife Nikita opposite Ajay Devgn. This one too bombed miserably at the Box Office, giving no recognition to Kangana's performance.
-
2013: Shootout at Wadala, a crime drama, saw Kangana playing a housewife, Vidya Joshi, who is married to gangster Manya Surve (John Abraham). During the release of the film, Kangana had been feeling left out after the makers were only promoting certain members of the cast. She had then made herself unavailable for film promotions. Kangana was also apparently upset with Sanjay Gupta and Ekta Kapoor for roping in Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone and Sophie Choudry to do item numbers in the film.
-
2013: Kangana played a mutant in Rakesh Roshan's science-fiction film Krrish 3 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Vivek Oberoi. She had declined the role initially, but on promise of it not being miniscule unlike their earlier collaboration, Kites (2010), Kangana agreed to play the part. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.
-
2014: Kangana played Alka Singh, an aggressive politician with a criminal record, in the black comedy Revolver Rani opposite Vir Das. The film got a mixed response, but Kangana's performance was well received.
-
2014: Kangana Ranaut established herself in the league of leading actresses with Queen, where she embarks on a journey of self-discovery after her fiance (Rajkummar Rao) calls off their wedding. Kangana has confessed that the role of the simple and naive Rani has been one of the toughest she has played. Not only did she act in this coming-of-age comedy, but also co-wrote the dialogues with Anvita Dutt Guptan. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the film.
-
2015: Once in a while, an actor overpowers the movie, and Kangana Ranaut did that with Tanu Weds Manu Returns. It takes a lot of effort to take your eyes off this girl, who dazzles with dual performances, as she plays two dramatically diagonal roles - one as the ebullient, effervescent, free-spirited Tanu and the other as the rustic Haryanvi, budding athlete Kusum. As she moves from one role to another with such incredible ease, ironically making it increasingly difficult for you to believe that it is the same actor who's played the two roles.
-
2015: In a world where only a man is expected to be running away from commitment, Kangana's character in Katti Batti is contemporary. She is open about casual relationships and is honest enough to admit that she won't commit until she checks out the other dudes around. In a refreshing role reversal of kinds, it is the man who's pining after the woman.
-
2015: In the Sunny Deol-starrer I Love New Year, she portrayed the role of a music teacher. However, the much-delayed film bombed at the Box Office.
-
2017: Kangana Ranaut, whose character in Rangoon is said to be loosely based on actress-stunt woman Fearless Nadia, clarified her role is not based on any real-life person. A lawsuit was filed against 'Rangoon' maker Vishal Bhardwaj on grounds of copyright infringement, by Wadia Movietone Pvt Ltd, which had claimed that Kangana's character Miss Julia is based on real-life Australian stunt actor Mary Evans, popularly known as Fearless Nadia.
-
2017: In Simran, Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of an NRI divorcee in America, who loses her savings in a gambling bout leading to her becoming a con woman was appreciated by critics. The film, however, failed to do well at the box-office. It was based on the life of Sandeep Kaur, a non-resident Indian (NRI) in the United States who has been convicted of four bank robberies.
-
2019: Kangana Ranaut portrayed the fierce Rani Laxmibai in the biopic, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film featured Kangana Ranaut, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande, Mishti, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles. It was directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, in what was her debut directorial.
-
Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to release on July 26, 2019. Kangana will portray Bobby, a unique, slightly cuckoo woman, who lives next door to Rajkummar and is seemingly obsessed with him. Bobby is a voiceover artist, who oscillates between various looks, as she dubs for South films, horror flicks and quirky ads.
-
Here's wishing all the best to Kangana Ranaut for the film!
As Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya is all set to hit theatres on July 26, 2019, here's a look at her cinematic journey from her Bollywood debut - Gangster - and the diverse characters she has played in Bollywood films so far. How many of these Bollywood films of Kangana have you watched?
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Laal Kaptaan Public Review