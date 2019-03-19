Kangana Ranaut's birthday plans: No big bash on the cards

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut, we hear, will be shooting for the promotional campaign of Prakash Kovelamudi's Mental Hai Kya on her birthday, which is on March 23

No big bash on the cards, instead it's going to be a working birthday for Kangana Ranaut, who turns 32 on March 23. The actor, we hear, will be shooting for the promotional campaign of Prakash Kovelamudi's Mental Hai Kya on her big day.

Ranaut was slated to wing her way to hometown Manali for the celebrations. But she agreed to dedicate time to the promo shoot and the patchwork of the quirky comedy, on producer Ekta Kapoor's request. Soon after, Ranaut will resume shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The sports drama apparently has two consecutive schedules lined up in New Delhi and Kolkata.

In the days leading up to her birthday, the actor has reportedly signed in to a wellness programme that is carried out in complete silence and involves long hours of meditation.

