Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika co-producer Kamal Jain hospitalised

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi's producer, Kamal Jain has been hospitalised. The film is slated to release on January 25.

Kamal Jain with Kangana Ranaut. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has had his shares of ups and downs. Ever since the film went on floors, the makers had to fight against the fate to complete their film. However, now that the film is nearing its release, something very tragic has hit everyone!

Manikarnika's co-producer Kamal Jain is hospitalised and an aide said on Sunday that he is suffering from throat and chest infection. On Saturday, a note informing about his health was shared from Kamal Jain's twitter handle. The tweet read: "Dear friends, this certainly is not the best time to be in hospital. Hope to get well soon and enjoy the success of our collective dream & hardwork. My best wishes to all [sic]."

Dear friends, this certainly is not the best time to be in hospital. Hope to get well soon and enjoy the success of our collective dream & hardwork. My best wishes to all pic.twitter.com/VnYLYxXlJc — Kamal Jain (@KamalJain_TheKJ) January 19, 2019

Vikesh Kumar, communication head at Jain's production house Kairos Kontent Studios, denied that Jain was in a critical condition after reportedly suffering a paralytic stroke.

"He is okay. He is suffering from a throat infection and chest infection. He took a lot of stress with all the ongoing work for the film. But the infection is under control now and he will get discharged from the hospital in two-three days," Vikesh told IANS.

Asked about reports that Jain's condition was critical, he said: "People say a lot of things. That's not the case for sure."

The film, which was earlier directed by South superstar director Krish, left the film midway due to unavoidable circumstances. Later, Kangana stepped into Krish's shoes and took the baton forward. The actress shares the direction credit with Krish, and has given three years of her life for this sole movie.

News correction: #Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain contacted an infection in his throat, which spread to his chest and lungs. He is out of danger — S Ramachandran (@indiarama) January 20, 2019

Actor Sonu Sood, who shot major chunks of this film, also left midway. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is slated for release on January 25, also features Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

