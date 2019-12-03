Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi all set to release in Japan on this date

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kangana Ranaut's historical drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is set to hit the screens in Japan! After leaving an impressive imprint on the hearts of millions, the film will conquer Japan this New Year on January 3, 2020!

Directed by Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film piqued viewers' interest with its beautiful narrative and grandeur, making it one of the most successful films of 2019! Zee Studios International that released Manikarnika in 50 countries earlier this year is gearing up for the showcase in Japan.

Take a look at the poster right here:

Commenting on this, Vibha Chopra, Head-Global Syndication & International Film Distribution, Zee Entertainment said, "This epic tale of Rani Lakshmi Bai rightly showcases her valour, strengths, and sacrifices! Striking chords with the audiences across the globe, Manikarnika is all set for its release in Japan. Thus, becoming Zee Studio International's second outing in the territory after Kesari this year. Taking the film far and wide to unconventional territories, we intend to showcase the rich culture of India along with the story of a true hero who courageously fought for her country."

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi boasts an ensemble cast of Kangana Ranaut, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa, and Ankita Lokhande. Mounted on an epic scale, the film portrays the extraordinary journey of India's fiercest warrior queen, Rani Laxmi Bai.

