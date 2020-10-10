Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi makers will have a tough task shooting the climax

Last week, Kangana Ranaut returned to the set of Thalaivi, which she described as the "most soothing and comforting place". The actor, who will essay the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the biopic, ended her seven-month break as she shot crucial indoor scenes at the Ramakrishna Cine Studios in Hyderabad.

"Kangana has also filmed an elaborate song at the studio. Even though AL Vijay [director] is working with only 30 per cent of the unit strength in compliance with the shooting guidelines, the actor-director duo is single-mindedly working towards completing the schedule by October 10," reveals a source.

For the final stint that is slated to roll in mid-November in Hyderabad, the makers will have a tough task on their hands. On the cards is the shoot of the climax that sees Ranaut's Jayalalithaa step out of the legislative assembly as a crowd awaits her. "The makers wished to film the sequence on a large scale with about 350 people. Since the guidelines suggested that only 33 per cent of the original crew strength can be present on a set, the director had held off the filming of this sequence until it was safe to shoot with a crowd. But now, with the biopic almost complete, the team is currently trying to figure out a way to shoot the climax," adds the source.



AL Vijay

Confirming the development, producer Shailesh R Singh says, "We have barely 15 days of shoot left in the final schedule. We are evaluating how we will shoot the crowd sequence; we are hoping the situation will improve by November."

