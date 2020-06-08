Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away due to cardiac arrest

Popular Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest, an official said on Sunday, June 7. He was 39. "Sarja was brought to our hospital (Apollo Specialty) around 3.30 p.m. in an unresponsive state. Attempts to revive him failed and was declared dead by the doctors," the official told IANS here.

Beginning his career in 2009 with Vayupatra, Sarja acted in 22 sandalwood films, including Shivarjuna, which was released weeks before the COVID-19 induced lockdown was enforced on March 25 and theatres have been shut since then.

Sarja married Kannada actress Meghana Raj in 2018. She is the daughter of Pramila Joshai and Sundar Raj. Sarja is also nephew of famous multilingual South Indian actor Arjun Sarja.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa mourned Sarja's death and expressed condolences to his bereaved family. Have a look at his tweet:

Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy also shared his picture on her Twitter account and wrote- "Beyond shocked to hear about the sudden demise of #ChiranjeeviSarja. He was such a kind person. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. May his soul RIP," (sic)

Anil Kumble also paid his condolences and was saddened and shocked to hear about his unfortunate demise:

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 7, 2020

And actor Allu Sirish wrote- "Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru." (sic)

