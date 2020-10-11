Kannada film director Vijay Reddy passes away

Renowned Kannada film director Vijay Reddy has passed away at the age of 84, his son Tripan Reddy confirmed on Saturday.

The director breathed his last on Friday night. Reddy worked primarily in Kannada cinema with over 50 movies to his credit including 48 in Kannada. His debut directorial venture was 'Rangamahal Rahasya' in the year 1970.

Vijay's career turning point came in 1973 when he directed 'Gandhada Gudi' that turned out to be a milestone in the Kannada film industry. He also directed 'Mayura' which is considered amongst the classic movies of Kannada cinema.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever