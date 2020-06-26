Kannada film Law to now premiere on 17th July

The crime-thriller follows the journey of Nandini, played by debutant Ragini Chandran, to fight for justice against a gruesome crime. Taking on the legal system with the aid of her mentor, the movie raises voice against the injustice and crime committed against women.

Law is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda and directed by Raghu Samarth. The legal Kannada drama is led by Ragini Prajwal who makes her debut as a lead actress and Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani among others. The film also features Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukyamanthri Chandru in prominent roles. Law is the first film from the Sandalwood industry to have a digital release.

Created by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, the film will launch on July 17, 2020 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

