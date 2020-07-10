Kanpur shootout: Four cops injured in encounter with Vikas Dubey

Four policemen were injured in the encounter with Vikas Dubey, said IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal. "Gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter with the police today. Four police personnel have also been injured," IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal told reporters here. The injured personnel are currently being treated at a hospital. ADG Zone Kanpur Jay Narayan Singh added, "The car had overturned and taking advantage of the situation, he (Dubey) snatched a pistol from the police and tried to escape. He also fired shots at the police. Dubey sustained injuries and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead." More details are awaited.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape after the killing. The Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh.

