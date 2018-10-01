Kanye West delivers pro-Trump speech at Saturday Night Live

hollywood

Despite his speech not being aired, Kanye West received applauds from Donald Trump

Kanye West

Kanye West, who has been vocal about his support for US President Donald Trump, delivered a pro-Trump speech on the premiere of the 44th season of Saturday Night Live. Despite his speech not being aired, the 41-year-old received applauds from Trump. 'Like many, I don't watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told 'no'), was great. He's leading the charge!' tweeted Trump.

West gave the lengthy speech about his support of Trump wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) cap. He claimed that he was "bullied" by SNL producers backstage into not wearing MAGA gear on stage.

'There's so many times I talked to a white person about this and they're like, 'How can you like Trump, he's racist?' Well, if I was concerned about racism I would have moved out of America a long time ago,' West said to the crowd,' he said.

"You've got a situation where you need to have a dialogue and not a diatribe...It's easy to make it seem like it's so, so, so one-sided," West said in his speech. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper received 'several claps and a number of boos' for his rant.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever