Kapil Dev: Memories of June 25, 1983 came flashing through after visiting BCCI office

Kapil Dev felt great to be at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office yesterday and admitted to mid-day that he visited the Board office after a "long time". This could well mean that he hadn't been inside the new premises at the Cricket Centre in Wankhede Stadium. The former India captain was in Mumbai to attend a meeting concerning the to-be-formed Cricket Players Association (CPA).

"It felt so good to be in and see all the trophies. I felt very nostalgic when I held the Prudential World Cup after 35 years. Yes, memories of June 25, 1983 came flashing through and also of the day when we returned to Mumbai with the trophy. I got a bit emotional today. I controlled myself with the thought that I had lifted many other trophies which my teammates contributed to," said Kapil. Before 2006, the BCCI office was situated at the North Stand of the Brabourne Stadium. Only the other day, cricket lovers recalled Kapil Dev's finest hour at Wankhede Stadium — winning the 1990-91 Ranji Trophy final for Haryana against Sanjay Manjrekar's Mumbai. May 7 marked the 27 anniversary of the epic domestic clash which the visitors won by two runs.

