Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath on a honeymoon with friends

television

Kapil Sharma has been busy with his show's shoot and as soon as he got a break, they headed to the Netherlands

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have finally taken off for their honeymoon, over two months after they tied the knot. The comedian has been busy with his show's shoot and as soon as he got a break, they headed to the Netherlands.

Photographs of the couple and actor buddy Richa Chadha enjoying a canal cruise in Amsterdam have surfaced online. Sharing the picture on Instagram, talent manager Gurjot Singh wrote, "Everyone has a friend during each stage of life, but only the lucky ones have the same friends in all stages of life... friends like family (sic)."

Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12. A few days later, the couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends from the Punjabi entertainment industry. On December 24, a reception was held in Mumbai that had Bollywood celebrities in attendance. On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show after a brief break.

Their wedding in Jalandhar and Amritsar grabbed a lot of attention and had a crazy turnout. Not only that, we learned that the comedy king donated all the excess food from his wedding to an NGO, Feeding India, which distributes it to the lesser-privileged people in Jalandhar, Amritsar and the nearby cities.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates