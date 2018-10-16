Kapil Sharma and his fans have to wait for a while for the comedian's comeback

television

Kapil Sharma's new show was slated to air around Diwali. The actor also shared his excitement on the social media platform

Kapil Sharma

Now that Kapil Sharma is on his comeback trail, he has been up and about on social media. Recently, he tweeted that he will be back on the tube with a new show, but those in the know say a production house has yet to be ascertained.

Though initially, Kapil was the producer of his shows as well, his last outing had another production house on board. Also, the stage at Film City, Goregaon, where he shoots his shows is unavailable. The channel's upcoming show, Super Dancer, will be shot at the location. Kapil and his fans will have to wait for a while.

About his television show, Kapil Sharma has earlier dropped a hint that Sunil Grover might be back on his show. While promoting his Punjabi production, Son Of Manjeet Singh, the comedian said there is a surprise in store and Sunil is part of it. As they say, there are no permanent friends and enemies in showbiz. Kapil's new show is slated to air around Diwali.

Kapil Sharma went off the radar after his last two shows ended abruptly, courtesy, his degrading health. The comedian was on a detox drive and was on a rehab programme at an ayurvedic ashram in Bengaluru. He had also taken to social media that it is raining heavily in the garden city and had shared a picture of what appears to be a health resort.

