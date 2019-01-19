Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to reunite once more?

television

Kapil Sharma has reportedly said Sunil Grover is always welcome on his show. The two had an ugly spat in March 2017 on board a flight

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover

Word is that Sunil Grover will be back on Kapil Sharma's show. The friends-turned-enemies are said to be heading for reconciliation. With Grover's sketch comedy, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, proving to be a damp squib, Grover is doing a rethink.

Kapil has reportedly said Sunil is always welcome on his show. The two had an ugly spat in March 2017 on board a flight. Grover claimed Kapil had misbehaved with him. But in showbiz, there are no permanent friends and enemies.

The much-awaited show of Indian television The Kapil Sharma Show is back. India's favourite comedian Kapil Sharma hosted Bollywood's mega-star Salman Khan and his family on the show. Salman Khan graced the show along with his father Salim Khan and brother Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The fun-filled episode saw many interesting revelations done by the Khan brothers and Salim Sir.

