Kapil Sharma: I promise that I will be entertaining everyone again

As his show goes off air within three weeks of its launch, Kapil Sharma promises to bounce back soon



Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma has had a turbulent fortnight, that began with his fracas with a scribe, followed by him accusing the journalist and former girlfriend Preeti Simoes of extortion. Close on the heels of these events, the comedian skipped the shoot of his show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, forcing the makers to air old episodes of his previous show, The Kapil Sharma Show. In the latest development, the actor-comedian confirmed that his show, which was launched on March 25, is going off air.

"I think I need some me time and need to recuperate. I've been working too hard for too long. There are new exciting projects, which I will talk about soon. I promise that I will be entertaining everyone again," said Kapil Sharma when asked about the reason behind the abrupt end to the comedy series.

While Family Time With Kapil Sharma was launched amid much fanfare, two episodes into the show, reports surfaced of the comedian skipping shoots. It was then that Simoes commented on his "deteriorated mental health". Sharma said, "What is most hurtful is when comments are made by those people whom you consider your friends and well-wishers."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates