Search

Kapil Sharma introduces his piece of heart to the world- Anayra Sharma

Updated: Jan 15, 2020, 17:03 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Kapil Sharma, who embraced fatherhood on December 10, finally gives us a picture of his daughter on his Twitter account. Meet his piece of heart- Anayra Sharma

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Kapil Sharma
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Kapil Sharma

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's one-month-old daughter, whom they have fondly named Anayra, has made her Twitter debut.

Kapil, who welcomed his "piece of heart" on December 10 last year, shared a glimpse of his daughter on Twitter. The cute image has become a favourite on social media with over 3.7 K likes.

In one of the images, Kapil is seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly.

"Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' #gratitude," Kapil captioned the image.

This is the first time the comedian has shared a photograph of his newborn daughter.

Take a look right here:

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK