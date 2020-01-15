Kapil Sharma introduces his piece of heart to the world- Anayra Sharma
Kapil Sharma, who embraced fatherhood on December 10, finally gives us a picture of his daughter on his Twitter account. Meet his piece of heart- Anayra Sharma
Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's one-month-old daughter, whom they have fondly named Anayra, has made her Twitter debut.
Kapil, who welcomed his "piece of heart" on December 10 last year, shared a glimpse of his daughter on Twitter. The cute image has become a favourite on social media with over 3.7 K likes.
In one of the images, Kapil is seen holding his daughter and looking at her lovingly.
"Meet our piece of heart 'Anayra Sharma' #gratitude," Kapil captioned the image.
This is the first time the comedian has shared a photograph of his newborn daughter.
Take a look right here:
Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” âÂ¤ï¸Â ðÂÂÂ #gratitude pic.twitter.com/2z1dNco7Iz— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 15, 2020
Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away.
