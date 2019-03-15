Kapil Sharma: Learnt a lot from my failure; I would try not to repeat it

Published: Mar 15, 2019, 09:43 IST | PTI

Kapil Sharma said he learnt not to give importance to trolling on social media but acknowledges genuine criticism coming his way.

Kapil Sharma (Pic/AFP)

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Thursday said he learnt a lot from his failure and was thankful to those who stood by him during his tough times. Kapil had a fight with his co-artiste Sunil Grover while working on two different shows - "Comedy Nights with Kapil" and "The Kapil Sharma Show". The two are now not working together.

The comedian took a break to focus on his health after a spate of controversies. Kapil said he is learning to deal with being a public figure. "I talk straight from my heart. I am bit cautions now...There is a responsibility as a celebrity and I feel I need to mature and not talk nonsense (faltu)," he said on the third day of FICCI Frames here, when asked about the lessons learnt from his failure.

"You learn a lot from failure. I also learnt a lot during this phase and I would try not to repeat it again. I am thankful to those who stood by me." He said he learnt not to give importance to trolling on social media but acknowledges genuine criticism coming his way.

When asked about him not being accessible, Kapil said, "I am afraid of something. Today negativity sells more. There is not much authenticity when it comes to publishing news. I am accessible to some and not to some."

