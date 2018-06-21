Kapil Sharma looks unrecognizable in his latest public appearance

Earlier this month, during an online interaction with fans, Kapil had said that he was trying to change his lifestyle. Will he be back on the show he left mid-way?

Yesterday, Kapil Sharma was spotted at Mumbai airport and looked unrecognisable. The comedian is back in the bay after two-and-a-half months. Buzz is that he had checked into rehab after his infamous Twitter rant in early April. Earlier this month, during an online interaction with fans, Kapil had said that he was trying to change his lifestyle. Will he be back on the show he left mid-way?

Kapil Sharma, who has been in the news for controversies and trouble in his professional and public life, had said he is trying to change his lifestyle and will come back with a new show soon. After his abusive rant on Twitter in April, Kapil returned to the micro-blogging website to share an update about his health and his lifestyle.

"Hello friends. Hope all well. Let's have a chat...till then listen to this Punjabi dance number by my friends Dr Zeus and Zora Worldwide," he tweeted late on Thursday. When one user expressed how much he misses Kapil on TV and how he has been watching his "Comedy Circus" episodes on repeat, Kapil said: "No problem... will start something new soon."

Kapil Sharma also shared that he has gained weight, but will work hard to get back into shape.

