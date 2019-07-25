Kapil Sharma roped in to be 'Red' in The Angry Birds Movie 2

hollywood

Kapil Sharma will be lending his voice to a cartoon character. The comedian-actor is all set to voice 'Red' in the Hindi version of The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Kapil Sharma. Pic/@taran_adarsh

Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan gave their voices to The Lion King characters Mufasa and Simba recently for the Hindi version of the movie. And now, it's none other than Kapil Sharma who will be lending his voice to a cartoon character. The comedian-actor is all set to voice 'Red' in the Hindi version of The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram to introduce Red to his fans. He wrote, "Hey guys, meet Red.. he's got something to tell you, stay tuned for more"

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Kapil Sharma to do the voice over for #Red, the character, in the #Hindi version of the animated entertainer #TheAngryBirdsMovie2... 23 Aug 2019 release in #Hindi, #English, #Tamil and #Telugu. #AngryBirdsMovie2."

The trailer of the animated movie features some new and exciting adventures. If the 2.44-minute-long-video is anything to go by, then the sequel seems like it's going to be a laugh riot.

Watch the trailer of The Angry Birds Movie 2:

The film would see Bill Hader, Pete Davidson, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj, and Brooklynn Prince lending their voice to the animated characters.

The film will hit the theatres on August 23 and will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The first Angry Birds Movie grossed over USD 350 million worldwide and became the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. On the work front, Kapil is hosting The Kapil Sharma Show. He was last seen in the movies Firangi and Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI