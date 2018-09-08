Kapil Sharma to make a comeback on this date

television

The comedian of Indian television, Kapil Sharma is returning to the same channel, which aired Family Time With Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma vanished from the small screens after his sour rant with a publication's editor. This was not enough for Kapil to go underground, his public fallout with his former manager and alleged ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes too added fuel to the fire. The comedian-actor started with Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors channel. However, due to the channel and Kapil's indifference, he shifted to Sony Entertainment Channel with 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and later returned with 'Family Time With Kapil'.

Kapil Sharma is slated to shoot promos of his new TV show on September 25. Though he had left them in the lurch after barely three episodes were aired, they are ready to forgive and forget, and giving him yet another chance. Meanwhile, Kapil is gearing up to face the cameras once again. He has lately taken to jogging apart from gymming and dieting.

Only a few episodes of the show were shown a green signal and later owing to Kapil's health problems, the makers couldn't air the episodes for the show. Kapil, who was spotted at the airport with his dog recently, has gained excessive weight and wishes to change his lifestyle.

