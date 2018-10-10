Kapil Sharma to marry girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December

television

After announcing his comeback with a new show, Kapil Sharma has now revealed that he is getting married in December

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/KapilSharmaK9

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who has been away from the cameras for quite some time now, is all set to make a comeback with his comedy show. After making this announcement on Saturday, there is another good news for his fans. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Kapil is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.

Jalad wapas aa raha hoon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ lekar aap ke liye sirf @SonyTV par. @TataSky subscribers Sony TV ka mazza without any additional cost lijiye, Abhi call kariye 18002086633 or email contact@tatasky.com — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) October 6, 2018

A friend of Kapil revealed to the tabloid that the wedding will be held in his hometown Amritsar and preparations for the same have already begun. "It will be a four-day long, big, fat Punjabi wedding for which his friends from the film industry will be flying down to Punjab. He will be hosting a party in Mumbai later," said the friend.

It was in March 2017 that Kapil introduced Ginni as his girlfriend to the world. He had posted, "Will not say she is my better half . She completes me. Love u Ginni, please welcome her. I love her so much [sic]."

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

Kapil Sharma went off the radar after his last two shows ended abruptly, courtesy, his degrading health. The comedian was on a detox drive and was on a rehab programme at an ayurvedic ashram in Bengaluru. He had also taken to social media that it is raining heavily in the garden city and had shared a picture of what appears to be a health resort.

