Kapil Sharma to Sunil Grover: I called you 100 times, don't spread rumours

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has accused his former "The Kapil Sharma Show" co-star Sunil Grover of lying about not calling him for his upcoming show. Kapil is returning to the small screen with his new show "Family Time With Kapil Sharma". A fan asked Sunil about working with Kapil again after doing shows like "Comedy Nights with Kapil" and "The Kapil Sharma Show".

Sunil tweeted: "There are more people who asked me the same question. But I didn't get a call for this show ('Family Time With Kapil Sharma'). My phone number is the same. I waited, but now I have signed something else."

On Sunday, Kapil, who had a mid-air fight with Sunil last year, decided to keep "nothing personal" and reply back to Sunil in a series of tweets. "Paji (Sunil) I called you more than 100 times and went to your house to meet you twice. Every time you were out for some show. Please don't spread rumours that I didn't call you," Kapil tweeted.

Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

"He is lying. I called him 100 times and sent my people to his home. Even I went to his home to meet him for the show but now I will not let anybody take advantage on my name. Enough is enough," he further wrote.

"I know the people who are working behind you. Trust me, you will get nothing. Take care." A Twitter user showed support to Kapil.

After which Kapil wrote: "Yes, I love him but sometimes it hurts a lot when you do a lot of hard work for somebody and he just wants fame in your name. I don't want his support but at least he should not spread rumours. I am tired of all this."

