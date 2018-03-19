Kapil Sharma versus Sunil Grover 2.0

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are locking horns once more



Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are at it again. After an ugly spat on-board a flight a year ago, the comedians are locking horns once more. While replying to a fan on Twitter recently, Sunil said he was never asked by anyone to be part of Kapil's upcoming show and that he did his bit of waiting before finalising another assignment.

Kapil reacted by tweeting that he had not only called Sunil several times but also visited his place twice. He was keen that Sunil be part of his new show. We do not know who to believe but it certainly is no laughing matter.

