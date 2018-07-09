Kapil Sibal: People have termed the BJP government lynch-pujari

"Eight accused convicted for lynching are garlanded by Jayant Sinha when granted bail

Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday slammed the BJP government saying that people have termed it as the "lynch-pujari". Sibal's remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress party was being called "bail gadi" because many of its senior leaders were out on bail.

"Eight accused convicted for lynching are garlanded by Jayant Sinha when granted bail. You got it wrong Modiji. They say your government has become lynch-pujari," Sibal tweeted.

Sibal was referring to the incident where Union Minister Jayant Sinha allegedly honoured the eights convicts accused in the Ramgarh lynching case in Jharkhand after they were released on bail on Thursday.

