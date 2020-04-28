Search

Sisterly Love! Sonam is missing Rhea Kapoor; shares a throwback picture

Updated: Apr 28, 2020, 10:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Sonam Kapoor, who self-quarantined herself with husband Anand Ahuja after their London journey, has been on a photo-sharing spree.

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor/picture courtesy: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram account

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have been sharing some great throwback pictures amid quarantine. The duo has been missing the family and the functions due to this virus outbreak and lockdown session. Now, Sonam has shared a pretty picture with sister Rhea Kapoor which screams sisterly love.

The duo looked all decked up in the posts, seems like of their photoshoots together. Sonam Kapoor captioned, "sister sister." Let's take a look at the picture right away!

 
 
 
Adorable, isn't it?

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor's last outing The Zoya Factor failed at the box-office. This Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, could only manage lifetime collections of around Rs. 4.90 crores. Before this, she was seen playing a homosexual character in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Now, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind.

Speaking about Rhea Kapoor, the star kid turned producer with Aisha. She has produced Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat too, both starring sister Sonam. The Kapoor sisters own a fashion label called Rheason and the former has also turned producer and made the very successful Veere Di Wedding in 2018.

On the personal front, Rhea is said to be dating Karan Boolani, and their social media PDA will surely melt your heart.

