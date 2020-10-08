Karamveer- MOHAN Foundation inspires Kaun Banega Crorepati to go 'green'

This Friday, on October 9, the Karamveer episode of KBC will see Dr. Sunil Shroff, Founder & Managing Trustee of MOHAN Foundation along with actor Riteish Deshmukh on the Hot Seat championing the cause of Organ Donation. Started in 1997, MOHAN (Multi Organ Harvesting Aid Network) Foundation is a pioneering NGO in the area of deceased organ donation and has been a torch bearer of this program.

The NGO's unique mission is to ensure that every Indian suffering from organ failure, be provided with the gift of life through a lifesaving organ. Through KBC, Dr. Shroff not only wants to spread awareness about organ donation, but also wants people to consider organ donation as the highest deed towards saving a life.

According to Dr. Shroff, Green is the colour associated with Ang Daan (Organ Donation) because one can recycle their body. A green ribbon denotes someone who endorses and promotes Organ donation or has pledged his organs as a donor. Celebrating the very spirit of Organ Donation and acknowledging all those who have been instrumental in giving 'jeevan daan' through 'ang daan' (organ donation), the entire set of KBC turned 'Green' – as Mr. Bachchan called it, 'umeed ka rang'.

Tune in this Friday for the Karamveer special episode on KBC at 9:00pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

