Karan Deol: I'm a better dancer than dad. Not as good as my chacha

Every year more and more star kids are being introduced to Bollywood buffs! One of the star kids being introduced this year is the Deol clan's youngest entrant, Karan Deol. Grandson of legendary actor Dharmendra, son of Sunny Deol and nephew of Bobby Deol, Karan will be making his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which will be helmed by his father Sunny Deol. The Ghayal Once Again helmer is returning to direction with the romantic film, that also stars newbie Sahher Bambba.

While the Deol clan is renowned for their action avatars and dancing skills (or rather the lack of them), the newbie is rather confident about his dancing prowess. Said Karan, in a candid interview with mid-day.com, "I would say I am a better dancer than dad. Not as good as my chacha. I am not that bad either, I can shake a leg if I have to, but I am not amazing. If you show me the step, I will learn it. But if you randomly tell me to dance, I can not."

Earlier in an interview, Sunny Deol had said how people ridicule him for his dancing. Wherever he goes, the 'Yaara O Yaara' track from his 1996 flick 'Jeet' is played and Sunny's steps are mimicked. But he chose to remain unaffected as he was firm in his head that he came to the industry to act, not dance and he let his dhai kilo ka haath do the talking, instead.

Coming back to Sunny paaji's son - Karan Deol had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Before facing the camera with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Karan even did a couple of acting workshops.

When asked what advice he got from Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, here's what Karan said, "I learned quite a bit. Each one of them has a different kind of acting ability, so they gave their own advice. My dada (Dharmendra) said that 'Always be like a sponge, keep on absorbing things. It is important to always learn and keep on growing as an actor. Because it is always important for an actor to be observant'. He also said 'An acting is always about reacting. You need to first listen to the other person's dialogues, feel it, and then react'. It's that simple and not to overcomplicate it.

Talking about his father and uncle's advice, Karan Deol further added, "My dad (Sunny Deol) has always told me always give your 100 per cent. Never lie to yourself. My chacha (Bobby Deol) told me to be more flexible in dancing."

Directed by Sunny Deol, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas hits the theatres on September 20.

