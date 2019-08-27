Karan Deol: Was awkward about kissing in front of dad

bollywood

Karan Deol recounts how he was nervous before filming the title track of Sunny Deol-directed Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

With father Sunny Deol holding the directorial reins of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Karan Deol agrees that he couldn't have asked for a more trusted filmmaker. However, the youngster reveals that it was a tad awkward to shoot for the title track of the love story. Reason — Karan had to film a kissing scene in the presence of his director-father.



"Initially, I was a little shy and awkward about doing this scene in front of my father. That would be a normal reaction of any kid. But then, I just switched off and let my emotions flow. I was nervous at first, but after the take, I realised that the moment was beautifully captured and it was in sync with the story," says Karan, who will be seen romancing Sahher Bambba in the film.

The discomfort of having to portray the scene in front a parent aside, the youngster asserts that he had no inhibitions about locking lips on screen and fully understood that it was the demand of the story. "I had no apprehensions about the scene. I approached it in the same manner as I deal with any other scene because at the end of the day, I’m playing a character and it flows with the narrative." Sung by Arijit Singh, the romantic rain song has been filmed in Himachal Pradesh.

